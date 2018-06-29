Bill could prevent Netanyahu from forming government

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation will vote Sunday on a bill that if passed, might not permit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from forming the next governing coalition.



The bill, proposed by Zionist Union MK Revital Swid, would not permit a Knesset member who is being investigated by police to form a government. Instead, even if the MK led the party's list in the election, someone else from his party would form the government and temporarily serve as prime minister.





Swid submitted the bill in May. She said she believes that since then, it might have gained support due to indications from Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit that the next election could be held around the same time as he decides the fate of Netanyahu's probes.In mid-June, the Jerusalem Post exclusively reported that it had learned that Mandelblit will likely announce an intent to indict Netanyahu in Case 1000 (alleged illegal gifts) and Case 4000, but not until the end of 2018 or the start of 2019. The Post reported that Case 2000 (Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom) was more up in the air.Swid said she read The Post article, and based on Mandelblit's testimony to the Knesset Law and Constitution Committee on Wednesday, her bill is more important than ever."In light of the attorney-general indicating that the investigations will continue despite the process of elections, it is looking like the next election will be held amid legal moves against the prime minister," Swid said. "The bill would ensure that if a candidate for prime minister is being investigated, someone else from his party could form a government and run it until his legal situation has been decided."According to the bill, the person who forms the government could either be suggested by the candidate under investigation or by the president. She said that either way democracy would not be harmed, a prime minister would not be toppled by police, and Israel would not have a prime minister who is busy fighting his own legal battles.One possibility that the bill could prevent is that Netanyahu will win the next election, and make supporting the so-called "French Law" a condition for parties to join his government. The French Law does not permit a sitting president or prime minister to form a government.