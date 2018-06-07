June 07 2018
Sivan, 24, 5778
Birthright flash mob: A warm welcome to Israel

Birthright Israel organized the dramatic display to pay tribute to Israel's 70th birthday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 7, 2018 18:45
Birthright flash mob: A warm welcome to Israel

Birthright flash mob at Ben-Gurion Airport. (photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)

A flashmob took over Ben Gurion arrivals hall last week, when 150 singers, musicians and dancers, all from the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance, surprised Birthright participants taking their very first steps in Israel.  



In an unprecedented show of support, Birthright Israel organized the dramatic display to honor a cohort of participants and pay tribute to Israel's 70th birthday and the organization's 18th anniversary.

47 Birthright groups totaling over 2,000 young Jews from around the world were regaled by the students' modern and festive rendition of "Hevenu Shalom Aleichem" with the help of string, wind, percussion instruments, vocalists and dancers.


