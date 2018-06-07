Birthright flash mob: A warm welcome to Israel

A flashmob took over Ben Gurion arrivals hall last week, when 150 singers, musicians and dancers, all from the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance, surprised Birthright participants taking their very first steps in Israel.









In an unprecedented show of support, Birthright Israel organized the dramatic display to honor a cohort of participants and pay tribute to Israel's 70th birthday and the organization's 18th anniversary.47 Birthright groups totaling over 2,000 young Jews from around the world were regaled by the students' modern and festive rendition of "Hevenu Shalom Aleichem" with the help of string, wind, percussion instruments, vocalists and dancers.