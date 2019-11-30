The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Blue and White, Likud to hold decisive coalition talks tomorrow

Blue and White officials expressed rare optimism ahead of the meeting that it could be a turning point.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 30, 2019 21:36
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet to discuss possible political frameworks, October 27 2019 (photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet to discuss possible political frameworks, October 27 2019
(photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein will host what is expected to a fateful meeting on Sunday afternoon between the negotiating teams of Likud and Blue and White that could decide whether a national unity government will be formed by the December 11 deadline or whether Israel will be going to its third election in under a year.
Blue and White officials expressed rare optimism ahead of the meeting that it could be a turning point. 
"We are going to come open-minded and hoping to make progress," a source close to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said.
In an effort to ensure the meeting's success, Blue and White decided not to join demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Thousands demonstrated at Tel Aviv's Habima Square, demanding Netanyahu's immediate resignation and holding signs calling him a criminal. Former Likud minister Michael Eitan attended the rally.
The Labor Party led another demonstration outside Justice Minister Amir Ohana's Tel Aviv home on Friday and there were also demonstrations for and against Netanyahu outside his Jerusalem residence on Saturday night.
"You cannot demonstrate against the prime minister when we are in coalition negotiations with him that we want to succeed, because we do not want another election," a source close to Gantz said.   
The two sides are expected to discuss a proposal for Netanyahu to remain prime minister for a few months, followed by Gantz for two years and then whoever will be Likud leader finishing up the term.
Gantz wrote on his Facebook on Friday that Israel needed a prime minister who will focus on helping people instead of helping himself, will be a unifying figure and will respect the rule of law. 
"Netanyahu refuses to recognize the results of the election and his legal situation," Gantz wrote. "Netanyahu has become a burden on the members of Likud who, based on my conversations with them, understand that the right thing to do is to allow a government to be formed without him. If he will be exonerated, he can come back and serve as prime minister for two years."
New Right co-chair Ayelet Shaked expressed confidence on Friday that a unity government could still be formed by the deadline. Writing on her Facebook page, Shaked said the proposal to have Netanyahu serve for a few months followed by Gantz was very fair.
Shaked said there could also still be a right-wing government in which Yisrael Beytenu, United Torah Judaism and Shas coexist.
"I hope that either Blue and White or Yisrael Beyenu display responsibility and enable the formation of a government," Shaked wrote.    
Ahead of Edelstein's meeting with Likud and Blue and White, he will meet with Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman.
"I hope there will still be a miracle at the last moment," Liberman told supporters over the weeken.
Liberman revealed a new list of demands on religion and state on Friday, including drafting yeshiva students, civil marriage and opening supermarkets and having public transportation on Shabbat. He also said he would insist on the haredim (ultra-Orthodox) learning the core curriculum that includes math and English.
"We want a normal country in which citizens live according to the principle of 'live and let live," Liberman said. "I do not ask to open stores on Shabbat in Bnai Brak, and I am not ready for stores to be closed in Ashdod."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Likud Blue and White
