Blue and White aims to target voters sick of elections

Likud intends to run a positive campaign.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 19, 2020 17:17
Blue and White began a campaign on Sunday that will focus on winning the support of voters who are sick and tired of elections.
Polls have shown that Israelis do not like that the country is going to elections for the third time in under a year, with no end in sight.
To that end, Blue and White's new slogan will be "We have to move forward." The slogan will be plastered on billboards across the country next to the face of Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.
"People don't want a revolution, but they want change and they want the country to move forward," Blue and White chief strategist Israel Bachar said. "They don't want things to stay the same but they want stability."
The ads in the campaign will focus on what could change for the better in the country if Blue and White obtains enough support for Gantz to be able to form a government after the March 2 election. By focusing on specific changes, Blue and White counters the messages from Likud that it is a party that only stands for "anyone but Bibi."
Featuring Gantz without his number two, MK Yair Lapid, is a change from previous campaigns that featured both as candidates for prime minister.
In an effort to woo right-wing voters from Likud and Yisrael Beytenu, Gantz visited the City of David in Jerusalem last week and he will reportedly visit the Jordan Valley this week.
The Likud has not revealed its slogan yet, but its campaign is expected to focus on positive messages, like the accomplishments of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The campaign of Likud is also expected to feature the leaders of Likud behind Netanyahu and not just the prime minister himself.
The Likud will formally open its campaign on Tuesday with an event featuring Netanyahu at the Jerusalem International Convention Center.


