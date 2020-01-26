The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Blue and White blasts Likud for immunity boycott

MK Miki Zohar, announced that MKs from Likud and legislators from parties in the current caretaker government would not come to the meetings and would not vote.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 26, 2020 14:11
MK Miki Zohar, 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
MK Miki Zohar, 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Blue and White Party issued sharp criticism on Sunday of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to have his Likud party and its allies boycott the Knesset House Committee's deliberations on Netanyahu's request for immunity from prosecution in his criminal cases.
The head of the Likud faction, MK Miki Zohar, announced that MKs from Likud and legislators from parties in the current caretaker government would not come to the meetings and would not vote. They will also not participate in a special session of the Knesset plenum on Tuesday to create the House Committee.
"The opposition is behaving in a shameful and heavy-handed manner, using the coincidental majority achieved by Blue and White," Zohar tweeted. "Their behavior goes against all the rules there have been since the Knesset was founded, and this is not our path."
Zohar said that coalition MKs coming to the meetings would be tantamount to participating in Blue and White's "anyone but Bibi" campaign.
Blue and White responded that the decision was not made by Zohar but by Netanyahu himself, who initially wanted the Knesset to deal with his immunity request but changed his mind after it became clear that there was a majority to request it.
"It is unfortunate that the head of a transition government continues shaming the Knesset and the democratic regime by refusing to let his people participate in the deliberations on his request for immunity," Blue and White said in a statement. "He requested immunity in an attempt to escape justice. He requested [a vote on] immunity, and he will receive it."
While a Likud official said the current boycott decision affected only Tuesday's vote in the plenum, sources in the party said it was fair to surmise that the party's strategy would continue during the House Committee's deliberations on immunity that are set to start on Thursday. MKs must participate in half the meetings in order to be allowed to vote, and the Likud has not yet even submitted its list of MKs who will serve on the committee.
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, whose shift against immunity gave Blue and White its majority, announced that his party would attend the proceedings on immunity and vote on the request.
"If anyone really needs immunity, it is the public, from all the political tricks, public relations moves and political spin of the prime minister," Liberman said.
Meretz faction chair Tamar Zandberg wrote that the decision to boycott the immunity proceedings was an admission of guilt by Netanyahu that he led the Knesset into a process that is shameful. She called on him to rescind his immunity request so the Knesset would not have to convene.
But Likud officials decided over the weekend not to rescind the request in order to make Blue and White look petty by proceeding with the immunity process while Netanyahu looks serious by obtaining the achievements for Israel in US President Donald Trump's new Middle East peace plan.


Tags Likud miki zohar Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our miss within the 'Deal of the Century' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's reckless politics of annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Shuki Friedman Rabbis in politics – a disaster for both By SHUKI FRIEDMAN
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Dov Lipman Messages from Murray Kleiman By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by