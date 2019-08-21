Blue and White investigation ‘finds’ Yesh Atid MK behind leaks to press

An internal Blue and White investigation into leaks of sensitive and potentially embarrassing comments by party leader Benny Gantz was presented with evidence that the leaks emanated from a Blue and White MK in its constituent Yesh Atid party, Yediot Aharonot reported on Wednesday.



Gantz and Blue and White strongly denied the report however, saying that there was no evidence about any MK leaking such incidents to the press.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Gantz hired a company called CGI which specializes in “espionage in business” to find the source of the leaks, and did not notify his senior partners in the Blue and White party about the investigation.Gantz told CGI that no one in Blue and White should be considered immune from the investigation and that there were “no holy cows.”According to Yediot Aharonot’s report, CGI sent a false work program for the management of the election campaign in several different versions to several potential leakers which the company had identified.One of those versions was eventually published by a media outlet, which enabled CGI to determine precisely who had leaked it since they could identify which version of the work program that individual had received.That individual was identified as a member of the election campaign staff.A serving MK for the party from Yesh Atid was identified as another individual who had leaked information about Gantz’s personal life to the press.Yesh Atid officials were apparently furious about the charges against them. They denied any involvement in the leaks of Gantz’s closed conversations and speeches, most of which occurred before their parties united at the end of February this year.Gantz strongly denied that any MK was suspected of leaking sensitive information.“Neither myself or anyone else in Blue and White has information about an MK from the list who is connected to the leaks,” said Gantz on Wednesday.“There are elements in the political system who are worried about Blue and White and it is possible that they are active on this issue. I would remind everyone that the only suspects are sitting in [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s government. They and the person who heads it.”

