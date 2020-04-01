The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Blue and White threatens to pass anti-Netanyahu bills

Gantz: "Israel deserves a functioning government and coalition, which sees the Knesset as an institution which oversees it, critiques it, and sometimes even inhibits it."

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 1, 2020 19:25
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened of a total lockdown as coronavirus infects 2,369 Israelis (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened of a total lockdown as coronavirus infects 2,369 Israelis
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Blue and White officials threatened the Likud on Wednesday that if there will be no breakthrough in coalition talks, it would enable the passage of bills targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
There is a 61-seat majority for bills that would prevent an indicted prime minister from forming a government and would limit a prime minister to only two terms. Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is Knesset speaker, so would decide when the bills would come to a vote.
Blue and White’s former allies in Yesh Atid-Telem have been pleading with Gantz to enable the bills to come to a first reading in the Knesset plenum, arguing that it would improve his bargaining position.
“We want to form an emergency government, but we won’t enter at any price,” a source in Blue and White said.
Blue and White officials were particularly angry at the Likud for backtracking on giving Blue and White veto power over key appointments, including the next police chief. The Likud instead said each party should control its own appointments during the time it is in power. In such a scenario, Miri Regev could pick the next police chief herself, if she becomes public security minister.
Gantz holds leverage over the Likud, because Netanyahu cannot form a government without Blue and White, assuming Labor Party leader Amir Peretz and former Blue and White rebels Zvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel keep their promises not to join the government without Blue and White.
Peretz indicated at the Knesset on Wednesday that he knew he would face hefty criticism for joining a Netanyahu-led government, despite his shaving his mustache as a promise to not do so. He said he was ready to absorb that condemnation.
Labor will hold a vote on joining the government in its institutions by video conference as soon as a deal is reached between the Likud and Blue and White.
Gantz gave a hint that perhaps a deal could be reached over the weekend, when he closed the proceedings of the Knesset plenum by saying that a special meeting of the plenum could be initiated if it was necessary.
“Israel deserves a functioning government and coalition, which sees the Knesset as an institution that oversees it, critiques it, and sometimes even inhibits it,” Gantz told the plenum. “My colleagues and I will be vigilant in ensuring that it does so.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bnei Brak By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The approaching unity government: a lesser evil By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy Benny Gantz: The sorcerer’s apprentice By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Iran is ramping up threats to US in Iraq – opinion By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Why do some Christians believe coronavirus is an apocalyptic prophecy?
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, an 1887 painting by Viktor Vasnetsov. From left to right are Death, Famine, War, and Conquest; the Lamb is at the top.
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by