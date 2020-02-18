The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bogie's journey from the military to politics

Details of the subsequent political stalemate are well known. Blue and White contested the next ineffective election and will be competing in the third in March 2020.

By NEVILLE TELLER  
FEBRUARY 18, 2020 08:19
Moshe Ya’alon addresses The Jerusalem Post Elections Conference last year (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Moshe Ya’alon addresses The Jerusalem Post Elections Conference last year
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Moshe Ya’alon has had a long and distinguished career in the service of Israel, and it is far from over.
Too young to join the army when the Six Day War broke out, he enlisted at the age of 18 and over the next 37 years rose through the ranks to become Rav Aluf, Chief of the General Staff. His military career ended in 2005 and when his official “cooling off period” ended in November 2008, a general election was only four months away. Ya’alon ran in the Likud primaries and was elected to the seventh spot. His second career, this time in politics, was about to begin.
He has already served as vice prime minister, as well as minister for strategic affairs and minister of defense. In 2016, disillusioned with Likud policy and convinced that in any case he had lost the confidence of the prime minister, Ya’alon resigned and declared his intention of running for the national leadership as head of a new party he called Telem. For the general election of April 2019, Telem joined forces with the parties run by Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid to form a new coalition, which they dubbed the Blue and White Party. Astonishingly it ran neck and neck with Likud, both winning 35 seats.
Details of the subsequent political stalemate are well known. Blue and White contested the next ineffective election and will be competing in the third in March 2020.
In The Longer, Shorter Path, Ya’alon not only recounts his personal progression through Israel’s recent history, but more importantly distills the lessons he learned from decades of decision-making on Israel’s behalf at the highest levels. The title encapsulates a profound belief by Ya’alon, referred to more than once in his book, that what may seem like the longest path to achieving one’s objectives can actually be the shortest.
He quotes from an article written in 1936 by Moshe Beilinson, editor of Davar. Answering the question: “How long will we have to fight?” Beilinson responds: “Till the fiercest and most zealous of our enemies … know with certainty that there is no means with which to crush the power of the Jewish people in its land.” In short, indecision, appeasement, lack of self-belief, willful blindness, reluctance to face facts and fostering false hope can only prolong a struggle. Exercising the opposite characteristics, for however long it takes, is in the end the shorter path.
Ya’alon sets out with clarity and in detail how he perceives Israel over the years to have failed – sometimes with the best of intentions, sometimes inadvertently – to understand the nature of its dispute with the Palestinians, and how the nation has accordingly failed to adopt a winning strategy.
He begins by debunking an illusion that has dominated the public consciousness – that the Six Day War was seminal in creating instability in the Middle East. On the contrary, he maintains, Iranian hatred for Israel, and that of its proxy Hezbollah, is based on Islamist beliefs unrelated to the Judea and Samaria issue. As for Hamas, that organization, too, is little concerned with borders but is dedicated to substituting a Palestinian state for Israel. As for Yasser Arafat, Ya’alon demonstrates with chapter and verse that he never accepted the right of Israel to exist as the nation-state of the Jewish people – a fact that a succession of Israeli politicians refused to recognize or acknowledge.
Ya’alon’s book is essentially a plea for clarity of thinking. He demonstrates how past reverses for Israel can be ascribed to wishful thinking on the part of politicians, or their inability to analyze a situation correctly. He postulates that since 1967, no Palestinian leadership, despite all the posturing to the contrary, has been willing to limit itself to a state within the 1967 borders, or any other partition. Given this, Ya’alon rejects the idea of achieving a two-state solution within the foreseeable future and urges instead new realistic and pragmatic thinking.
He wants to create a modus vivendi between Palestinian and Israeli society, respecting the dignity and well-being of both. He defines modus vivendi as each side cooperating to ensure their way of life – despite the conflict, and without solving it at this stage. “How long?” he asks. “Until they become convinced of our right to live here as the nation-state of the Jewish people.”
Since Ya’alon sees no prospect of an imminent reconciliation between Hamas and the Fatah-controlled Palestinian Authority, he is prepared for Israel to live side by side with two independent Palestinian entities. Over and above this, he would like the Arab states that created the Palestinian problem to become partners with Israel in a regional agreement to stabilize the situation.
“It is much easier,” writes Ya’alon, “to promise to liquidate Hamas or bring peace than to talk about managing the conflict wisely until conditions are ready to discuss peace. But I mean what I say, and I don’t try to fool the public or build a golden calf. In this reality, I believe in taking the long way.”
In The Longer, Shorter Path Moshe Ya’alon paints a completely honest picture of how he perceives the perennial problems facing Israel, the lessons he has drawn from his long experience of coping with them, and the principles he would employ if called upon to tackle them in the future. It provides a valuable insight into the thinking of one of Israel’s leading political figures. ■
The Longer, Shorter Path
Moshe (Bogie) Ya’alon
Gefen Publishing House 2020
536 pages; $29.95


Tags Elections Moshe Ya'alon Israel Elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Reuven Rivlin speaks out against bullying By JPOST EDITORIAL
Julie Lenarz After 5 years of conflict in Yemen, shoots of peace are finally emerging By JULIE LENARZ
Gal Perl Finkel The killing of Soleimani and the ‘Deal of the Century’ By GAL PERL FINKEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Necessary constitutional, administrative changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Does anyone still care about Jewish values? By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by