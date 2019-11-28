Bolivia renews ties with Israel

After a break of more than a decade, Bolivia will renew ties with Israel, Karen Longaric, the foreign minister of the country’s transitional government, announced on Thursday.Former leftist Bolivian president Evo Morales, who stepped down earlier this month amid widespread protests in the country, broke off ties with Israel in 2009, making it the first country to do so as a result of Operation Cast Lead.Longaric said that Morale’s decision was taken without thinking about the economic and commercial consequences of the move, such as benefits Bolivia derives from Israeli tourism.Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz immediately welcomed the move, saying that the ministry has worked both directly and indirectly through Brazilian President Jair Balsonarro to bring it about.Morales’ departure, and his replacement with a transitional government friendly to Israel, made the move possible, he said.