Bolton: Iran should not mistake ‘prudence’ for ‘weakness’

Iran should not mistake US “prudence and discretion for weakness,” US National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Sunday before a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that took place in the shadow of the simmering crisis in the Persian Gulf.





“No one has granted them a hunting license in the Middle East,” Bolton said two days after US President Donald Trump called off a planned military strike against Iran in retaliation to Theran's downing of a US drone because of concern that the response would have been disproportionate. “Our military is rebuilt, new and ready to go – by far the best in the world,” Bolton said.



He stressed that Trump said that he said that he “stopped the strike from going forward at this time.”

Bolton said that the US sanctions on The islamic republic were biting and that new sanctions, in preparation for weeks, will be announced publicly on Monday.

Iran, he said in prepared comments, “can never have nuclear weapons – not against the United States and not against the world.”

Botlon arrived Saturday for three days of discussions in Jerusalem, including an unprecedented trilateral meeting on Tuesday with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, and Israel's National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat. Netanyahu is scheduled to meet for bilateral talks with Patrushev on Monday.

Bolton is also scheduled to meet Patrushev on Monday, and he said they will prepare the groundwork for a meeting between Trump and Russian President at the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan on Thursday.

Bolton said that although he is in the country for the previously scheduled trilateral meeting, “current circumstances in the region make our conversations even more timely. “

He said that the US-Israel security relationship under Trump and Netanyahu has never been stronger. In addition to the US administration's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the move of the embassy there, and the recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, the military cooperation between the two countries has reached new levels, he added.

“These are not mere flourishes of rhetoric which too often characterize international relations. These are concrete realities, and I'm sure there will be more to come,” he said.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, stayed away in his comments from addressing the recent developments in the Perisain Gulf, including the lack of a US military response to the downing of the drone and to the attack on two tankers two weeks ago in the Gulf of Oman.

Instead, the prime minister bashed supporters of the Iranian nuclear deal, saying that they argued that the infusion of cash into Iran’s economy after the deal would moderate Iran.

“They argued that Iran would become inward-focused, would start nation-building. And in fact, the opposite has happened. The very opposite has happened,” he asserted. “Iran used those hundreds of billions of dollars to fund empire-building, not nation-building – that is the stamping of one state after the other, and the devouring of one state after another in the Middle East.”

Netanyahu said that those who believe Iran’s recent acts of aggressions were triggered by the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and stepped-up sanctions were “not living on the same planet.”

“Those who describe the recent actions as somehow opening a hornet’s nest are living on another planet,” he repeated. “In fact, the one thing that has changed for those of us who live in the Middle East is not that Iran is attacking its neighbors or brazenly perpetrating wanton aggression. What’s new is that now, thanks to crippling American sanctions, Iran is facing unprecedented economic pressure as a result of its aggression.”

Netanyahu said that the trilateral meeting of US, Russian and Israel national security advisors in Jerusalem was a “historic” meeting that “speaks loudly about the nature of Israel’s standing among the nations, and in this case among two of the greatest nations on earth.”

