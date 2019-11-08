Boston University considering hiring anti-Israel researcher

Boston University’s women’s studies department is considering hiring an academic who maintains defamatory and false claims on Israel, JNS reported on Thursday.



“The rape and killing of Palestinian women was a central aspect of Israeli troops’ systematic massacres and evictions during the destruction of Palestinian villages in 1948,” Sarah Ihmoud, a postdoctoral associate, wrote in a paper titled “Sexual Violence, Women’s Bodies, and Israeli Settler Colonialism,” that she presented to the university.

According to JNS, Boston University’s sociology department has already rejected Ihmoud’s candidacy.A profile of the scholar posted on BU’s website describes her as a postdoctoral fellow in the women’s studies department for the years 2017-2019.The profile reads that “her fieldwork is centered in the Middle East and Latin America regions, where she uses ethnographic research methods to investigate gendered experiences of militarization and violence in colonial and conflict contexts.”

