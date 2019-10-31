Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Brazilian soccer legends beat Israeli greats in Haifa ‘peace match’

Some 28,000 fans saw Brazilian veterans beat their Israeli counterparts, 4-2, at the Shalom Game held Tuesday in the mixed Jewish and Arab city of Haifa, in northern Israel.

By MARCUS GILBAN/JTA
October 31, 2019 04:32
1 minute read.
Brazilian soccer legends beat Israeli greats in Haifa ‘peace match’

Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho and former president of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)

Acclaimed retired soccer players from both Brazil and Israel played a friendly match in the Jewish state to promote coexistence.

Some 28,000 fans saw Brazilian veterans beat their Israeli counterparts, 4-2, at the Shalom Game held Tuesday in the mixed Jewish and Arab city of Haifa, in northern Israel.

“The goal is to spread the values of soccer. We know it can unite peoples and even neutralize situations of conflict,” Brazilian former attacking midfielder Kaka, or Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, told reporters.



Among the other 13 Brazilian legends on the field were Ronaldinho, Bebeto, Roberto Carlos, Rivaldo, Cafu, Emerson, and Cesar Sampaio, who have all won World Cup titles and other accolades. Israeli stars included legends such as Arik Benado and Yaniv Katan.



“Bringing together such influential global figures of the past and present proves that Israel is part of the world map,” Brazilian-born Mauro Rozenszajn, CEO of the Israeli company organizing the event, MTR7, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.



A photo with the Haifa skyline posted Monday by Ronaldinho, perhaps the biggest Brazilian star at the match, drew millions of likes from his nearly 70 million followers on Twitter and Instagram.



On the eve of the match, the Brazilian players visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem and children at the Rambam hospital in Haifa.



Brazil is the only five-time winner of Soccer World Cup titles and the only country that has qualified for every cup competition. Israel is home to some 15,000 Brazilians and an average of 700 members of Brazil’s Jewish community of about 120,000 move to Israel every year.


Related Content

October 31, 2019
Israeli judge halts auction of 11-year-old Holocaust victim’s letter

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings