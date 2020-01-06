The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Prince Charles to mark Auschwitz liberation in Jerusalem

He will be the most senior British royal to pay an official visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 6, 2020 18:02
Britain's Prince Charles salutes during the official commissioning ceremony of HMS Prince of Wales, in Portsmouth, Britain December 10, 2019. (photo credit: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS)
Britain's Prince Charles salutes during the official commissioning ceremony of HMS Prince of Wales, in Portsmouth, Britain December 10, 2019.
(photo credit: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS)
Prince Charles will commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago when he visits Jerusalem later this month, his office said on Monday.
He will be the most senior British royal to pay an official visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories.
Charles will attend the World Holocaust Forum at the Holocaust remembrance center Yad Vashem on Jan. 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in southern Poland, the largest Nazi death camp in World War Two.
He will also meet British Holocaust survivors who will be traveling to Israel for the event.
"The prince is honored to be among the small number of international leaders who have been invited to address the event," Scott Furssedonn-Wood, the prince's Deputy Private Secretary, told reporters.
During his two-day visit, Charles will meet Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem.
Full details of the trip were still being finalized, but he hoped to visit his grandmother's grave in Jerusalem and might visit other holy sites, his office said.
The heir-to-the-throne has visited Jerusalem twice before in a private capacity for the funerals of Israeli President Shimon Peres and Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.
In 2018, Charles's son Prince William became the first British royal to visit Israel and the Palestinian Territories in an official capacity in 2018.
En route to the Middle East, Charles will stop off at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to launch the Sustainable Markets Council, designed to bring together the private, public and philanthropic sectors to find ways to decarbonize the global economy.
"Given that we understand the problem, the prince believes we must now focus on the solutions," said Furssedonn-Wood.
The 71-year-old royal, who has campaigned on environmental issues for decades, "feels strongly that we are at a crucial point in human history when there may still be time to prevent irreversible damage to our planet," he added.


Tags Israel Holocaust prince charles Reuven Rivlin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don’t mourn Soleimani By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Benjamin Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Haredi parties in Israeli politics By EHUD OLMERT
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Our responsibility to save the elderly of Israel By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies