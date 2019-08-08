British 19-year-old woman remains in custody after her lawyer resigns

A British tourist covers her face as she is escorted to a police car outside the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus, July 29. (photo credit: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS)

Cyprus lawyer Andreas Pittadjis resigned after his client, a 19-year-old British female facing criminal charges for perjury, disagreed with his advice, Maariv reported.

The woman is currently facing the Cyprus court after her original complaint about a group of young Israelis raping her was deemed false.

The families of the Israelis rejoiced when their sons returned to the country after being in police custody in Cyprus and vowed to take the young woman to a civilian court for the false charges she filed against them.

The Cyprus hearing was meant to take place on Wednesday, but as the lawyer resigned the young woman will remain in custody until a new lawyer will be appointed.

According to British NGO Justice Abroad her retraction was extracted unlawfully. If so, her original complaint might still stand.

As British lawyers are unable to represent clients in Cypriot courts.

