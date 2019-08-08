Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

British 19-year-old woman remains in custody after her lawyer resigns

Cyprus lawyer Andreas Pittadjis resigned due to disagreements between him and his client.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 8, 2019 10:41
British 19-year-old woman remains in custody after her lawyer resigns

A British tourist covers her face as she is escorted to a police car outside the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus, July 29. (photo credit: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS)

Cyprus lawyer Andreas Pittadjis resigned after his client, a 19-year-old British female facing criminal charges for perjury, disagreed with his advice, Maariv reported.

The woman is currently facing the Cyprus court after her original complaint about a group of young Israelis raping her was deemed false.

The families of the Israelis rejoiced when their sons returned to the country after being in police custody in Cyprus and vowed to take the young woman to a civilian court for the false charges she filed against them.

The Cyprus hearing was meant to take place on Wednesday, but as the lawyer resigned the young woman will remain in custody until a new lawyer will be appointed.

According to British NGO Justice Abroad her retraction was extracted unlawfully. If so, her original complaint might still stand.   

As British lawyers are unable to represent clients in Cypriot courts.     



Most Recent Videos from JPost


Related Content

August 8, 2019
Where to, National Outline Plan 38?

By YAIR ASSAF-SHAPIRA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings