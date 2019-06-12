British Embassy to join Tel Aviv Pride for third consecutive year

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

The British Embassy will participate in Tel Aviv Pride for the third consecutive year with a branded float on Friday. The new British Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan will also be in attendance.





The float will be "designed and inspired by the UK's deep commitment to promoting values of diversity and inclusion and LGBT+ rights," the embassy said in a press statement.

The embassy called for participants in the parade to march with them from 12:00 at the Tel Aviv promenade. The float will feature DJ and mash-up artist Maya Jakobson with British pop and dance music, along with giveaway for those marching behind the float.

"The Tel Aviv Pride Parade is the peak of our thriving relationship and support with the LGBT+ community," the embassy stated.

In a statement to the press, the Tel Aviv Municipality said that "hundreds of thousands of people from Israel and around the world will descend on Tel Aviv for a nonstop week of parties, events, and shows that feature and celebrate the city’s vibrant LGBTQ community, culminating in a massive parade through the city streets."

"Tel Aviv’s Pride parade is the largest Pride event in Asia and the Middle East, and one of the largest parades in the world," the municipality added.

The event will open with a party on Ben-Zion Boulevard, which will include “drag shows, speeches and uplifting music.” The parade will later feature floats and a beach party, at which Eurovision 2018 winner Netta Barzilai will perform.

Ilanit Chernik contributed to this report.

