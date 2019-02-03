Bryan Cranston cast in remake of Israeli series

.
(photo credit: AFOLABI SOTUNDE/REUTERS)
Actor Bryan Cranston has been cast in the lead role of a Showtime remake of an Israeli show.
Cranston, who is best known for his starring role in Breaking Bad, will play the lead role in the limited series Your Honor.
The Showtime series is based on a Yes show by the same name (Kvodo
), about a judge who is forced to choose between following the law and covering up his teenage son’s deadly hit and run. While the Showtime series will be set in New Orleans instead of Israel, it will follow the same basic plot as the original.Kvodo
starred Israeli actor Yoram Hattab and aired on Yes in 2017. According to Variety
, Cranston will also serve as an executive producer on the 10-episode miniseries.
Gary Levine, the president of entertainment for Showtime, called the show “an original thriller with gut-wrenching suspense, raw emotion and moral complexity. And we are simply ecstatic that Bryan Cranston, one of the planet’s finest actors, shares our enthusiasm and has agreed to play the lead. I can’t wait to shoot Your Honor
and show it to the world!” Levine said, according to Deadline.com.
Showtime first picked up the series from Yes more than a year ago, just a few months after it aired in Israel.
