Bus operators to protest sudden budget cuts in Jerusalem

Representatives of Israel's bus companies are expected to protest in Jerusalem on Wednesday against sudden budgetary cuts announced by the government, arguing that the move threatens their financial stability and their ability to provide public transportation services.



According to the Public Transportation Companies Forum, an umbrella group representing Israel's nine public transportation bus providers, the Finance Ministry will immediately reduce monthly subsidy payments to the companies by 20% – a cut estimated to be worth NIS 60 million per month.

In response, the companies say they will be forced to immediately reduce services, drivers' wages and payments to suppliers in order to maintain their financial integrity.A total of 40 buses from the public transportation companies are expected to join a convoy protesting the cuts on Wednesday morning. Members of the forum include Egged Transportation , Afikim, Kavim, Metropolin, Superbus, Nativ Express, Dan South, Dan North and Dan Beersheva.The convoy will depart from Shapirim Junction and travel via Route 1 to Jerusalem's government offices, before returning together to Shapirim Junction.In an urgent letter sent on Tuesday to Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a lawyer representing the forum described the cuts as a "fundamental breach of the agreement signed by the state," and a step which "significantly impairs the ability of companies to operate public transportation services in an orderly fashion."In order to maintain the financial stability of the companies, the letter continued, it is "critical that the deducted funds be returned to the companies immediately, in a way that will not prevent the full and timely payment of drivers' wages and payments to various suppliers."

