The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Business owners exploit coronavirus crisis to raise food prices

Within the last two weeks alone it was discovered that dozens of businesses have already raised the prices of foods such as eggs, milk, cheese and challah.

By CELIA JEAN  
APRIL 7, 2020 20:36
A Beersheba grocery store (photo credit: YASSER OKBI)
A Beersheba grocery store
(photo credit: YASSER OKBI)
The Economy Ministry is taking action against business owners who have taken advantage of the coronavirus crisis to raise the cost of foods with government fixed prices. 
"Raising the prices directly effects citizens, and it is inconceivable that it is happening, especially during times like these," said Nava Zaken, head of the Economy Ministry's enforcement administration. "Right now the enforcement administration will make special efforts to battle and end this phenomenon."
 
Following the complaint of citizens that prices have risen a considerable amount on basic foods with fixed prices, the Economy Ministry has begun intensively enforcing regulations in food stores across the country. 
Complaints have been made on the rising cost of eggs, which have a fixed price, as the country has seen a mass shortage attributed to the timing of the coronavirus paired with high demand leading up Passover. 
"To exploitation of the health crisis by food chains is an ugly phenomenon," said Economy Minister Eli Cohen. "Thus I instructed the relevant officials in my office to take action, with the goal to prevent this happening by close monitoring, so as to maintain a fair price level." 
Criminal fines of up to tens of thousands of shekels will be given to business owners found to have broken the law by raising the cost of these specific foods. Within the last two weeks alone dozens of businesses have already been found to have raised prices of foods such as eggs, milk, cheese, and challah. 
In one store that was reviewed in Rishon Letzion, it was found that the the store owner raised the price of eggs by 90%, while making the decision to sell eggs individually, rather than in packages. 
The heightened action taken by the Economy Ministry will  both continue throughout Passover, and the time period in which Israel's citizens must deal with government restrictions put in place during the coronavirus outbreak. 
In order to help the Economy Ministry to maintain the prices of food during this time, complaints can be submitted here

 


Tags Passover Economy Ministry’s Israel Innovation Authority Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't scapegoat the haredim for the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Guarding against authoritarianism – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
4 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by