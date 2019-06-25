SpaceIL: Beresheet won't attempt moon landing, will seek another challenge

Beresheet takes a selfie minutes before touching down on the moon .
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT SPACEIL YOUTUBE)
SpaceIL, the team behind the Beresheet spacecraft, will not be reattempting its mission to land on the Moon, the non-profit announced on Tuesday.
Following a lengthy debate, SpaceIL decided that landing on the Moon was not a sufficiently great challenge.
"The journey of Beresheet to the Moon, despite the hard landing, will last in the memory of Israel and the world as a successful one, a breakthrough, and very significant for future human journeys to the Moon," SpaceIL said in a statement.
"Feedback that we received from across the world in the weeks following the landing points toward the mission being considered an extraordinary success and breaking many world records."
As a result, the committee decided, SpaceIL would search for a new challenge.
It will also keep the public informed of any decisions made and continue its educational "Beresheet Effect" projects for schoolchildren.
In early April, Beresheet was able to reach the moon but the harsh landing meant it was unable to transmit back to Earth.
SpaceIL lost contact with the spacecraft only minutes before it was due to complete the historic landing – a feat previously achieved only by the United States, Russia (then the USSR) and China – after an epic seven-week, 6.5 million km. journey since Beresheet blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on board a SpaceX rocket on February 22.
Days after the failed landing, SpaceIL announced Beresheet 2.0, which it now said will not be executed.
