Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

SpaceIL: Beresheet won't attempt moon landing, will seek another challenge

SpaceIL board of directors decided that the Israeli mission to the moon had already been done, so a repeat attempt "is not enough of a challenge."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF,
June 25, 2019 21:09
1 minute read.
Beresheet takes a selfie minutes before touching down on the moon

Beresheet takes a selfie minutes before touching down on the moon . (photo credit: SCREENSHOT SPACEIL YOUTUBE)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

SpaceIL, the team behind the Beresheet spacecraft, will not be reattempting its mission to land on the Moon, the non-profit announced on Tuesday. 
 
Following a lengthy debate, SpaceIL decided that landing on the Moon was not a sufficiently great challenge. 
 
"The journey of Beresheet to the Moon, despite the hard landing, will last in the memory of Israel and the world as a successful one, a breakthrough, and very significant for future human journeys to the Moon," SpaceIL said in a statement. 
 
"Feedback that we received from across the world in the weeks following the landing points toward the mission being considered an extraordinary success and breaking many world records." 
 
As a result, the committee decided, SpaceIL would search for a new challenge. 
 
It will also keep the public informed of any decisions made and continue its educational "Beresheet Effect" projects for schoolchildren. 

In early April, Beresheet was able to reach the moon but the harsh landing meant it was unable to transmit back to Earth. 

SpaceIL lost contact with the spacecraft only minutes before it was due to complete the historic landing – a feat previously achieved only by the United States, Russia (then the USSR) and China – after an epic seven-week, 6.5 million km. journey since Beresheet blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on board a SpaceX rocket on February 22.
Days after the failed landing, SpaceIL announced Beresheet 2.0, which it now said will not be executed.




Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Arafat Irfaiya, Ori Ansbacher's murderer, brought to court
June 25, 2019
'A dangerous trend': Not all Palestinian crimes are hate-motivated

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings