COGAT to provide advanced medical device to aid Gaza coronvirus testing

The decision to transfer the rapid diagnostics device was done in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and lack of healthcare infrastructure to manage an increase in testing in the Gaza Strip. The new device will allow Gaza health authorities to double the number of tests carried out per day.

Since no direct relations exists between COGAT, a section of the IDF, and Hamas authorities in Gaza, the World Health Organization (WHO) in conjunction with other international organizations agreed to donate tens of thousands of dollars to purchase the device and coordinate its transfer to the Shafaa Hospital in Gaza. In addition to the device, WHO also donated 500 test kits and reagents, to be used in coronavirus testing.

The initiative is part of a number of actions coordinated by COGAT to combat the spread of coronavirus, including providing virus detection kits, protective kits for medical teams, drugs and antiseptics via donation by the international community.

"The Director of Coordination and Liaison to the Gaza Strip sees the utmost importance in leading cooperation and coordination with the international community in the joint mission to curb the spread of the dangerous coronavirus in the Gaza Strip - with the understanding that together we will succeed," said Col. Iyad Sarhan, Head of Coordination and Liaison to the Gaza Strip. "The success of us all is a real victory in the shadow of the crisis and this challenging time. We will continue to lead such coordination in collaboration with members of the international community at all times, and do as much as we can for the robust health of Gaza residents," Sarhan concluded.