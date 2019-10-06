Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Can people with cancer fast? Tips from the Israel Cancer Association

“Every cancerpatient, even if he or she is used to fasting on Yom Kippur, is advised toconsult with his or her physician ahead of the fast."

By
October 6, 2019 18:42
3 minute read.
Professor Abraham Kooten, chair of the Israel Cancer Association

Professor Abraham Kooten, chair of the Israel Cancer Association. (photo credit: ILAN SHAPIRA)

The Israel Cancer Association has released a set of guidelines for patients with cancer ahead of the Yom Kippur fast day. 

 

“Every cancer patient, even if he or she is used to fasting on Yom Kippur, is advised to consult with his or her physician ahead of the fast and should refrain from fasting without receiving medical advice,” the association said in a release. “This recommendation is particularly important for those undergoing radiation or chemotherapy treatments.”

 

Professor Abraham Kooten, an oncologist and chair of the cancer association, said that fasting can not only harm patients, but can also cause “unpleasant symptoms and sensations.”

 

Patients who take medication regularly should continue to take them, even on Yom Kippur and even if they are fasting,” Kooten explained. 

 

Cancer is the number one killer in Israel, according to a December report by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics. The rate of cancer deaths in Israel is 177.1 deaths for every 100,000 people.

 

At one point there was an assumption that Jews of Eastern European descent were more genetically prone to cancer than other groups. However, a 2001 study by a researcher for the American Cancer Society found that Ashkenazi Jews do not appear to have a higher total cancer burden in comparison to other North Americans.


Related Content

Digitally dyed threads produced by Twine Solutions
October 6, 2019
Israeli start-up aims to create digital revolution in the textile industry

By EYTAN HALON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings