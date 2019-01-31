Cannabis-cultivators arrested for illegal growth, distribution

Cannabis plants discovered during a police investigation in northern Israel, 2019..
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Four suspects were arrested on Thursday afternoon for dealing and growing cannabis illegally in the north of Israel.
Over 1,000 cannabis plants and equipment connected to the drugs were seized during the police operation, during which over 160 kilograms of the substances were seized.
The suspects, raging in age from 32 to 49, were arrested and appeared before a court. All four of them will remain under arrest until February 4.
The police spokesperson's unit announced that the police will continue to operate in the different districts to prevent illegal drugs from being grown, sold or distributed.
The discovery of the cannabis comes mere days after the government approved the international distribution of Israeli-grown medical marijuana
.
Israel is known worldwide for its cannabis cultivation in the legal medical field, and this most recent development will bring forth a drastic contribution to the Israeli economy.
