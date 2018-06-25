Car of central figure in Netanyahu investigation set ablaze

Meni Naftali stands outside the Petah Tikva police station in April.
Meni Naftali's car was set on fire in the city of Afula on Sunday night, where he resides.
Naftali is a former manager of the prime minister's residence and a central figure in the corruption cases against Sara and Benjamin Netanyahu.
Smoke was reported rising from a car parked on Janusz Korczak Street in Afula at 1:30 a.m. Sunday night, the Israeli Police Spokesperson's office reported.
Naftali posted a video of the car on social media with the caption: "My car was burned down."
Sara Netanyahu was recently indicted by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit for fraud with aggravated circumstances and breach of public trust in what came to be known as the “Prepared Food Affair” in which Mrs. Netanyahu allegedly charged the state of Israel with NIS 359,000 [USD 97,112] for food despite enjoying the services of a cook in the prime minister's residence.
Naftali is a state witness in the affair based on the time he spent working with Sara Netanyahu between 2011 -2012.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that, in his view, the state is responsible to cover all the food expenses of the prime minister's residence and that the food purchased by his wife was consumed by "everybody, workers of the prime minister's residence and even heads of states."