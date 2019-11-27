Carmit begins building northern plant

Carmit Candy Industries officially began building its northern plant on Tuesday, with hundreds of dignitaries attending the cornerstone-laying ceremony in the Tziporit industrial area.The factory has NIS 80 million invested in it and it will covers 25,000 sq.m., of which about 13,000 sq.m. are production areas. The innovative plant will specialize in making “better for you” baked goods, chocolate and granola, which include reduced sugar, allergen-free (gluten, milk, eggs and more) and vegan products. Most of the factory’s products will be for export to the US, Europe and the Far East.Businessmen, politicians, mayors, Badatz (Eda Haredit Rabbinical Court) rabbis and senior officials of the economy attended, including Economy Minister Eli Cohen, Nof Galilee mayor Ronen Plot and Nahum Itzkowitz – director of the Investment and Development Authority at the Economy Ministry. The guests were greeted by senior Carmit executives chairman Lenny Sackstein and CEO Matanya Schwartz.The new plant will be kosher under Badatz supervision and it intends to supply products to Jewish communities around the world and in Israel. The plant will upgrade the company’s capabilities to support the local industry by using its raw materials and products.Sackstein opened the event, noting that the new plant is modern and automated, incorporating cutting-edge technologies, and adhering to the highest quality standards.“The size of the plant will be significantly increased in the future and according to its needs, with the aim of increasing production capacity, especially in light of the company’s new markets and customers, worldwide.”