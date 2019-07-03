Celebrating the Fourth of July in Israel – where to go

A woman plays with her dog as the municipality building is lit in the colours of the American flag on the first day of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit in Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel May 22, 2017..
American Israelis may sometimes find it difficult to celebrate the US Independence Day in the Holy Land. But Jerusalem is offering several unique activities to perfectly satisfy your meat, beer, and party needs.
The First Station
Jerusalem's First Station is bringing out a classic American celebration on the Fourth of July. Pop-up shops will be serving smoked and barbequed meats, as well as a wide range of beers. A raffle will occur for the attendees, as well as Jerusalem's first-ever bull-riding competition with prizes.
Event organizers also promise to supply the people with a respectable amount of Rock n' Roll.18:00-midnight, the First Train Station.Jerusalem Contra Dance Society
The Jerusalem Contra Dance Society will be hosting a traditional American contra dance event for the Fourth of July.
Contra dance is a traditional New England folk line-dance.19:30-22:00, Beit Moses Theater, 52 Derech Bet Lechem, Jerusalem. Entrance is 40 NIS, 30 for students.Fourth of July Chili Dogs – Singles only!
The Youth Minyan at the Nitsanim Synagogue is hosting a chili dog Fourth of July event for English-speaking singles ages 28-38.
Space is limited to 40, so make sure to sign up soon
!
20:00-23:00, Baka, Jerusalem. 30 NIS.Fourth of July Karaoke Night
The perfect event for some family fun is the karaoke night being hosted by Off The Wall Comedy Theater. 19:30-22:30, King Solomon Hotel, 32 King David, Jerusalem. 40 NIS (10 shekels off your first drink).American Classics Sing-Along
The Association of Americans and Canadians in Israel is hosting an American classics sing-along event with esteemed conductor Harvey Bordowitz leading the way
.19:30-22:00, 37 Pierre Koenig, Jerusalem. 55 NIS preregistered, 65 NIS at the door.Abraham Hostel's Independence Day BBQ
The famed American-style Abraham Hostel Jerusalem is throwing its yearly Fourth of July bash
with sweet corn, burgers, and beer. Nahman Solomon, a local American-Jerusalemite musician will be performing American hits.19:00-23:00, Hadavidka 67, Jerusalem. Free entrance.
