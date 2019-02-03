Celebrity chefs inaugurate new cutting-edge laser facility for burn victims

Celebrity chefs visiting Israel inaugurate the new laser facility for burn victims at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.
(photo credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)
Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer and I-PEARLS (Israel Pediatric Aesthetic and Reconstructive Laser Surgery Center of Excellence), broke ground for a new cutting-edge facility using medical lasers to treat pediatric burn scars, within the hospital’s MATAM-Advanced Technology Division.
Samuel Davis from New Jersey, is the founder of I-PEARLS, the Burn Advocates Network and Camp Sababa, Israel’s camp for pediatric burn survivors. He has worked closely with Prof. Josef Haik, director of Israel’s National Burn Center Intensive Care Unit at Sheba to develop the first center in the Middle East focused on non-invasive methods to heal scars.
Thousands of Israeli children suffer from a wide array of burns, leaving them with disfiguring scars and disabilities. Laser treatment can blast away thickened scars and relieve contractures.
These powerful lasers, mostly developed by Israeli companies, will change the standard of care for children with burns in Israel and at satellite centers around the globe.
During the festive event, two celebrated TV chefs Gail Simmons - co-host of Bravo TV’s Top Chef
- and Jonathan Waxman - winner of the James Beard Award for Best Chef in New York in 2017 - created a fun-filled culinary activity with young burn victims, who were treated at Sheba Medical Center.
“As a chef, you naturally nurture. Just seeing the smiles on the faces of these kids is something that I will always remember and hopefully they will remember this unique experience as well, “ said Waxman.
