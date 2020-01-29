The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Arab MK, Yigal Amir party disqualified

MK Heba Yazbak was disqualified because of statements supporting terrorism and terrorists, while Labor faction chairman Itzik Shmuli the only purpose of the Free Trial party was to free Yigal Amir.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 29, 2020 14:31
MK Heba Yazbak of UAL-Balad (photo credit: Courtesy)
MK Heba Yazbak of UAL-Balad
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Central Elections Committee voted on Wednesday to prohibit both MK Heba Yazbak of the Joint List's Balad party and the Free Trial party of Larissa Trembovler Amir, the wife of Yitzhak Rabin’s assassin, Yigal Amir, from running in the March 2 election,
The disqualification of Yazbak for her statements supporting terrorism and terrorists passed by a vote of 28-7, with the support of representatives from Likud, Yisrael Beytenu, Shas, United Torah Judaism, Blue and White and Labor. Only Joint List and Meretz representatives opposed her disqualification.
There was a 13 to 0 unanimous vote to disqualify the Free Trial party. The Supreme Court will convene next week and is likely to overturn both disqualifications.
Yisrael Beytenu faction chairman Oded Forer, who requested the disqualification of Yazbak along with Likud MK Ophir Katz, told the committee she Yazbak should not be permitted to run, because she shared posts time after time that support terror. Katz said she took back her statements but so did former Azmi Bishara in order to get elected but ended up getting convicted of aiding Hizbullah.
"I am here representing thousands of terror victims," Otzma Yehudit party head Itamar Ben-Gvir told the committee. "There are dozens of examples of Yazbak expressing support for the worst terrorists, including Samir Kuntar, Dalal Mugrabi and Karim Yunes. She cannot and must not be in the Knesset. No other country would let her be in parliament." 
Yazbak responded to the committee that she never called for violence, did not intend to praise the use of violence and would word her past statements differently today. She said she opposes all violence and painted herself as a victim of racism.
"The goal of the attempts to disqualify me is not to maintain democracy but to prevent the rise of the Joint List as a political force," Yazbak said. "It is clear to me that the requests to disqualify me are for racist and populist reasons. The monster the Right has made out of me does not exist. The attempt to silence our agenda will not work."  
Yazbak said after the vote that she was not surprised and that the committee's decision was political, not legal.
Meretz representative Uri Zaki said he opposed disqualifying Yazbak because she took back her past statements and she must be protected as a minority. But he said her past statements cannot be justified.
Labor faction chairman Itzik Shmuli told the committee that the only purpose of the Free Trial party was to bring about the release of Yigal Amir from prison.  He said Trembovler Amri tricked the party registrar and her husband is running the party from Knesset.  
"Allowing this party to run would stain the Knesset," Shmuli said. "He is a terrorist. He does not accept democracy, which he proved by firing three bullets in the back of the prime minister."
But a representative of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit told the committee that there was not enough evidence to disqualify the party.
Requests to disqualify the entire Joint List, Yisrael Beytenu and Labor-Gesher Meretz candidates Amir Peretz and Tamar Zandberg are expected to fail later Wednesday. But final decisions will be made next week by the Supreme Court, which disqualified Otzma Yehudit candidates Baruch Marzel and Benzi Gopstein ahead of the September election and Michael Ben-Ari ahead of the race in April.
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit issued opinions ahead of the Central Elections Committee’s hearings that there is not enough evidence for any of the disqualifications. Regarding Yazbak, Mandelblit said there is an absence of critical mass of evidence that she was calling for conflict against the State of Israel. He condemned her but said the letter of the law prevented him from disqualifying her.
Disqualifying the Joint List was requested by Otzma Yehudit. Trembovler Amir asked to stop Peretz and Zandberg from running. Yisrael Beytenu’s disqualification was requested by the Ani Ve’ata Party.
Trembovler Amir wrote in her appeal to the head of the committee, Supreme Court Judge Neal Hendel, that Peretz supported terrorism by meeting on multiple occasions with jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, who is serving multiple life sentences for murdering Israeli Jews and a Christian monk. She called Zandberg “a terrorist” because she visited the grave of late Palestinian Authority chairman Yasser Arafat.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.


Tags Elections Knesset Joint List
