Channel 13 reporter told: Don't say Netanyahu ‘PM of transitional gov't’

PRESIDENT REUVEN RIVLIN gestures to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the President’s Residence on Wednesday.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Channel 13 reporter Barak Ravid was asked by his superiors to stop calling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “PM of a transitional government,” Ynet reported.

“The prime minister is the head of government, not [the head of a] transitional [one],” Chanel 13 editor Leor Landberger informed the reporter.





In response, Ravid opted to call Netanyahu “the exiting Prime Minister ” on social media.

The tweet generated some backlash among reporters, including KAN reporter Zeev Kam who said Ravid is being “duplicitous” as he doesn’t use the same turn of phrase for other office holders in government.



Further proof, Kam said, is that he only uses this turn of phrase in Hebrew, not in English, as he “knows his silly explanation will be mocked outside [in the wider world].”

