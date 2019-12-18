Prince Charles to visit Israel in January

The Prince of Wales plans to travel to Israel for the World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem, at the invitation of President Reuven Rivlin on January 23, 2020. World leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and others are expected to attend. Prince Charles plans to meet with Rivlin, as well as a number of other engagements in Israel. He will also meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank. His wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, plans to visit Auschwitz on Holocaust Memorial Day, January 27, to mark the 75th anniversary of the camp's liberation. The Prince of Wales has been to Jerusalem twice, on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, in 2016 and 1995 to attend the funerals of President Shimon Peres and Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. The Queen has never visited Israel. However, her husband, Prince Phillip, has been to visit his mother’s grave on the Mount of Olives. His mother, Princess Alice of Greece, hid a Jewish woman named Rachel Cohen and two of her children during the Holocaust, and is recognized by Yad Vashem as a Righteous Gentile. Last year, Prince Williams came to Israel, in the first-ever official visit to Israel by a member of the British Royal Family. During his visit, the prince said "the ties between the United Kingdom and Israel have never been stronger," and called them "two open societies that thrive on innovation, diversity, talent and excellence."Prince William visited Yad Vashem and met with Holocaust survivors while in Israel. He also came to Tel Aviv, where he saw some of the beaches and a display of Israeli hi-tech innovation.