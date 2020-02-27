Chess contest to be held in memory of man killed in terrorist attack

A year after the terrorist attack that killed Ziv Hajbi and Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel a chess championship will be held at the in their memory.More than 200 people are expected to attend the chess championship, with nine separate contests for each level: from kids participating in their first ever chess tournament to people who are in the official Israeli chess team. The event will also include a chess costume contest. Ziv believed in chess as an educational tool and led his son in his first steps in the field before he was killed at the age of 35. He left a wife and three children behind. The event will take place on the 11th of March in the town of Savyon.