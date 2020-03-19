The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Chief Justice Hayut: Why can’t the Knesset c’tees meet today?

Edelstein: Firing speaker would kill unity government

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 19, 2020 20:05
SUPREME COURT President Esther Hayut shares the bench with Justice Uri Shoham.
High Court President Esther Hayut fired a warning shot across the bow of Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on Thursday demanding to know, “why can’t the Knesset open today?”
Technically, the chief justice was sitting on a panel of justices addressing the constitutionality of the new Shin Bet surveillance of coronavirus infected citizens. But the hearing ended up intertwining inextricably with related petitions connected to the fight between the Likud’s Edelstein and Blue and White about forming the Knesset’s committees.
Blue and White demanded the committees open already Wednesday, including the Intelligence Subcommittee to oversee the Shin Bet’s new surveillance powers. Edelstein preferred to wait until next Monday in hopes of reaching a deal between Likud and Blue and White that could also prevent his ousting him as speaker.
"Replacing the Knesset speaker would be the final nail in the coffin, ending the remaining chances of a national unity government," Edelstein said Thursday night, following a full day of attacks from Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.    
Another moment linking the two issues was when Justice Noam Sohlberg appeared to be so perturbed by Edelstein's halting Knesset business that he entered an interim order pressuring the Knesset Speaker mid-hearing while sitting next to Hayut hearing the Shin Bet surveillance issue.
Only hours earlier on Thursday, the Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel filed a petition to get the High Court co compel Edelstein to open the Knesset to votes relating to its committees and operations after he said he would not allow them. Blue and White joined the petition and added to it a request that the Court force a vote for Knesset speaker.
Sohlberg's order said that Edelstein must explain himself in writing by Sunday at 10:00 a.m., that a hearing is set for Sunday at 4:00 p.m. and recommends both sides agree to an interim conditional order by the court cutting through procedural niceties so that the court can rule almost immediately.
Not far from the Supreme Court, there was a demonstration of roughly 200 people who arrived in vehicles to protest what they called “damage done to Israel’s democracy” by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Edelstein. Three protesters were arrested. The police handed down fines for NIS 5,000, which is the fine imposed on anyone who violatesHealth Ministry regulations forbidding gatherings of more than 10 people due to the coronavirus. The police denied accusations that the arrests and fines were political.   
Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Justice Sohlberg was sitting on a panel of justices hearing a petition to freeze Shin Bet surveillance of coronavirus infected citizens. During the hearing it is believed that a staff member came to Sohlberg to sign the order regarding Edelstein and that he signed while the arguments were ongoing on the Shin Bet issue.
The fact that Sohlberg's decision was issued while he was still at the Shin Bet hearing - and did not wait until later in the day - would appear to show how serious he views the situation as being urgent.
 The Shin Bet surveillance went into effect on Tuesday based on a government decision, but without a Knesset sign-off, when the Knesset Intelligence Subcommittee headed by top Blue and White official Gabi Ashkenazi demanded further clarifications.
Initially, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit had said the Shin Bet surveillance would not start without a Knesset sign-off, but he later reversed himself, saying that political delays in the Knesset’s functioning made waiting impossible and could put lives in danger.
On Tuesday, the High Court rejected an immediate intermediate freeze, but agreed to hold Thursday’s hearing.
It was unclear if the High Court would rule on the Shin Bet issue separately or wait until Sunday’s petitions regarding opening the Knesset committees.
The state responded late Tuesday night to the Shin Bet surveillance petition arguing that lives were at stake. Due to the stakes, the state said it could not wait for the Knesset, but that it hoped the Knesset would start functioning again soon to provide oversight. The state said Knesset oversight was ideal, but that the coronavirus crisis was too desperate to wait.
Lawyer Shahar Ben Meir, in conjunction with the Movement for Digital Rights, filed the first petition earlier on Tuesday demanding that the court freeze Shin Bet surveillance until the Knesset signs off.
Later, the Joint List Party, Adalah and the Association for Civil Rights in Israel filed parallel petitions.
The petitioners said that the basis for any Shin Bet involvement should be the Shin Bet Law, which includes significant civil liberties protections, and not an emergency order, which contains fewer protections.
There has been significant controversy about whether a transitional government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should have the authority to activate the Shin Bet to perform surveillance of infected citizens prior to the Knesset giving its approval.
There are accusations that the executive branch is usurping powers and exploiting the crisis to silence the Knesset and the courts, especially since earlier this week, acting Justice Minister Amir Ohana issued an order which postponed Netanyahu’s public corruption trial from this past Tuesday until May 24.


Tags Knesset Yuli Edelstein high court of justice Esther Hayut Coronavirus in Israel
