Chief Rabbi: Leave phones on during Shabbat

Yosef also ruled that all synagogues at hospitals should be closed as it is difficult for people to keep a distance of two meters (6.6 feet) while in them.

The Health Ministry recently updated its recommendations for the public, calling on people to avoid person-to-person contact and keep a two-meter distance from one another.





The authorities also urged Israelis to stay home and refrain from going to public places. All entertainment facilities have been shut down and workplaces have reduced the amount of active employees to 30% as per the request of the ministry.



