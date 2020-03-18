Chief Rabbi: Leave phones on during Shabbat

Chief Sephardic Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef sent Health Minister Yaakov Litzman a ruling of Jewish Law on Wednesday, calling on people to leave their phones on during Shabbat.
"There is no doubt that all those tested for coronavirus have to have a phone on during Shabbat so [the Health Ministry] will be able to update him on his results and tell him where to evacuate," Yosef said.
"Even those who did not get tested should leave his phone on, so he would be able to be briefed in case it is discovered that he was near a confirmed carrier."
Yosef also ruled that all synagogues at hospitals should be closed as it is difficult for people to keep a distance of two meters (6.6 feet) while in them.
The Health Ministry recently updated its recommendations for the public, calling on people to avoid person-to-person contact and keep a two-meter distance from one another.
The authorities also urged Israelis to stay home and refrain from going to public places. All entertainment facilities have been shut down and workplaces have reduced the amount of active employees to 30% as per the request of the ministry.
Since the beginning of March, close to a quarter of a million people have registered as unemployed in Israel, according to N12.