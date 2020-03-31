Chief Rabbis: Don’t leave home to burn chametz for Passover

Chief Rabbis Yitzhak Yosef and David Lau have instructed people not to leave their houses to perform the tradition of burning chametz, leavened food products this year, and to kosher their pots and pans for the holiday at home.

The chief rabbis issued a series of new rulings on Tuesday regarding preparations for the upcoming seven-day long Passover holiday which begins on Wednesday, April 8, as well for general religious observance in light of tightened government restrictions owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Passover, no bread or other leavened product may be consumed or stored in one’s home, Observant Jews commonly to burn their remaining leavened products, something which in Israel is frequently done in communal bonfires.

The chief rabbis said that people should forego the custom this year and instead throw their chametz in a rubbish bin and pour bleach on it to render it inedible.

Because Jewish law is stringent about not eating chametz over Passover , pots and pans specifically for the holiday need to be used, or alternatively everyday vessels can be plunged into boiling hot water or heated to high temperatures by a blow torch or other means.

In normal times, numerous stations are established around the country where people may prepare or “kasher” their everyday pots in these ways, but these stands will not be permitted this year by government regulations.

The chief rabbis suggested instead that pots and pans without plastic, wood or rubber parts can be put in a clean oven, which itself does not to be kosher for Passover, with the oven set to its highest temperature for 20 minutes.

The rabbis said however that this solution should only be used for this year, implying that it is a leniency that would not normally be employed.

If an individual buys new vessels such as pots, pans, cutlery or crockery, the chief rabbis said that if immersing them in a mikveh (ritual bath) for vessels as is required by Jewish law is impossible then they may be given to a non-Jew and then loaned back for the duration of Passover.

Jewish law requires that any metal, glass or porcelain vessels made by a non-Jew must be first immersed in a mikveh before use by a Jew.

If giving to a non-Jew is not possible, the rabbinate said this process can be done via its website.

The Tzohar rabbinical association has also provided online facilities for this process.

Selling chametz to a non-Jew, something designed to avoid having to throw away expensive products considered to be chametz such as whisky and other items, can be done remotely via the chief rabbinate’s website or other rabbinical organizations.

The chief rabbis also underlined the restrictions on general religious life in line with the current regulations.

Public prayer is banned, including outdoors, and the chief rabbis said that everyone should pray by themselves at home, but at the same time as their usual prayer service.

Mikvehs for women remain open, while those for men must be shut according to regulations since immersion for men is not an obligation under Jewish law.