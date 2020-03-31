The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Chief Rabbis: Don’t leave home to burn chametz for Passover

New instructions for religious observance issued by Chief Rabbis Yitzhak Yosef and David Lau in light of new coronavirus restrictions

By JEREMY SHARON  
MARCH 31, 2020 17:39
SEPHARDI CHIEF Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
SEPHARDI CHIEF Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Chief Rabbis Yitzhak Yosef and David Lau have instructed people not to leave their houses to perform the tradition of burning chametz, leavened food products this year, and to kosher their pots and pans for the holiday at home.
The chief rabbis issued a series of new rulings on Tuesday regarding preparations for the upcoming seven-day long Passover holiday which begins on Wednesday, April 8, as well for general religious observance in light of tightened government restrictions owing to the coronavirus pandemic. 
On Passover, no bread or other leavened product may be consumed or stored in one’s home, Observant Jews commonly to burn their remaining leavened products, something which in Israel is frequently done in communal bonfires.
The chief rabbis said that people should forego the custom this year and instead throw their chametz in a rubbish bin and pour bleach on it to render it inedible. 
Because Jewish law is stringent about not eating chametz over Passover, pots and pans specifically for the holiday need to be used, or alternatively everyday vessels can be plunged into boiling hot water or heated to high temperatures by a blow torch or other means. 
In normal times, numerous stations are established around the country where people may prepare or “kasher” their everyday pots in these ways, but these stands will not be permitted this year by government regulations.
The chief rabbis suggested instead that pots and pans without plastic, wood or rubber parts can be put in a clean oven, which itself does not to be kosher for Passover, with the oven set to its highest temperature for 20 minutes. 
The rabbis said however that this solution should only be used for this year, implying that it is a leniency that would not normally be employed.
If an individual buys new vessels such as pots, pans, cutlery or crockery, the chief rabbis said that if immersing them in a mikveh (ritual bath) for vessels as is required by Jewish law is impossible then they may be given to a non-Jew and then loaned back for the duration of Passover.
Jewish law requires that any metal, glass or porcelain vessels made by a non-Jew must be first immersed in a mikveh before use by a Jew. 
If giving to a non-Jew is not possible, the rabbinate said this process can be done via its website.
The Tzohar rabbinical association has also provided online facilities for this process. 
Selling chametz to a non-Jew, something designed to avoid having to throw away expensive products considered to be chametz such as whisky and other items, can be done remotely via the chief rabbinate’s website or other rabbinical organizations. 
The chief rabbis also underlined the restrictions on general religious life in line with the current regulations.
Public prayer is banned, including outdoors, and the chief rabbis said that everyone should pray by themselves at home, but at the same time as their usual prayer service.
Mikvehs for women remain open, while those for men must be shut according to regulations since immersion for men is not an obligation under Jewish law.


Tags Passover Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A unity government, but at what cost? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman US troops in Iraq finally get Patriot air defense By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
4 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
5 Coronavirus: Gov. green lights restrictions, cannot walk more than 100 m
An ICEJ volunteer nurse caring for a Holocaust survivor in Haifa amid the Coronavirus crisis.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by