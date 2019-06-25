Chilean President Sebastian Pinera visits Western Wall, Yad Vashem

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera has hit the ground running following his arrival in Israel on Monday night.



Pinera is on a three day visit to Israel and is scheduled to meet with both Israeli and Palestinian Authority politicians.

On Tuesday morning, Pinera visited both the Western Wall and Yad Vashem with his wife Cecilia Morel, as well as a large delegation as part of his visit to the country.During his visit to the Western Wall, his first to the holy site, director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai Eliav, explained the history of the site to Pinera, and about why it is a house of prayer for all nations, the Foundation said in a statement.Chile’s leader also heard about Jewish yearning for Jerusalem throughout the generations.“The president expressed vast knowledge of history and was deeply impressed despite this not being his first visit to the Western Wall,” the Heritage Foundation highlighted, adding that he also received an album about the Western Wall Tunnels as a souvenir.Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, “recited a chapter of Psalms with the President and blessed him with King Solomon’s prayer that all his prayers will be accepted with good will.”The Rabbi told Pinera that visiting the Western Wall “expresses identification with the values and heritage of the Jewish nation.”While standing at the Wall, Pinera said the school named for Anne Frank in Santiago “prepared notes with their prayers,” which he brought with him “to place between the stones of the Wall during this respectable and moving ceremony.”Pinera also signed the Western Wall guest book with a prayer asking G-d to bring peace to the Holy Land.During his visit to Yad Vashem, Pinera laid a wreath at the memorial and also visited the Memorial to the Righteous Among the Nations in which Chilean diplomat Samuel del Campo is honored for saving Jews in Romania’s capital Bucharest, during the Holocaust.Between 1941 to 1943 del Campo saved some 1,200 Jews by issuing them Chilean passports.Pinera is also scheduled to meet with scheduled to meet President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Tuesday and Wednesday.Relations between Chile and the Jewish state have been shaky since 2011, when the south-American country recognized Palestine as an independent state.However, Netanyahu and Pinera had a warm meeting in January while the two were in Brazil, and discussed several issues including working together to advance direct flights to Israel via Africa, shortening travel time, as well as deepening bilateral trade links.Last month the Latin American Football Confederation fined the Chilean Palestinian Football Club for calling on the public to support the "Liberation of Palestine" before a match with Alianza Lima of Peru.In an odd twist of history, the Palestinian football club in Chile was created by Jewish residents of that country in the 1920 as Jews were the only people considered Palestinians at the time, the introduction of Arabs to the club only took place after 1948.

