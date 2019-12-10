The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

China wins on Haifa port, but fights with US for the future - analysis

China will start running the port in 2021, and the US will need to decide whether to continue to dock its Sixth Fleet there or follow through on its threat to pull out.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
DECEMBER 10, 2019 20:06
The USS George H.W. Bush docked near northern Israel's Haifa Port, July 3, 2017 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The USS George H.W. Bush docked near northern Israel's Haifa Port, July 3, 2017
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The great battle over the Haifa Port has played out, and China beat the US in competing to influence Israeli policy.
China will start running the port in 2021, and the US will need to decide whether to continue to dock its Sixth Fleet there or follow through on its threat to pull out.
So why was Beijing’s Special Envoy for the Middle East Zhai Jun in such a combative mood during his visit to Israel on Monday when he fired a warning shot at Israel about taking “US bullying” into account over the country’s future relations?
If the Chinese played US football, one might have expected Jun to spike the football and do a dance in the end zone.
This would seem to be even more true in light of the fact that when Israel’s new task force for vetting foreign investments holds its first meeting in January, it will not be regulating Chinese investments in Israel’s hi-tech sector.
As Institute for National Security Studies expert and former Israeli Ambassador to China Assaf Orion has previously written, the US is “highly sensitive to Chinese acquisitions in the fields of artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomics, semiconductors…not all of which are directly military/defense-related…But the lines between civilian and military applications of these technologies are not steadfast.”
True, there is a laundry-list of industries, especially in critical infrastructure, where the task force will vet foreign investment, including: the financial, communications, infrastructure, transportation, and energy sectors.
But The Jerusalem Post has been told previously by top security establishment sources that there was genuine worry that the Chinese would weave in some back-door or old-fashioned spying into the Haifa Port mix.
When The Jerusalem Post visited China this summer, it seemed that what was brilliant and unique about what China can offer is that its advanced technology deep sea port in Shanghai is almost completely automated.
It uses an army of networked, automated, guided vehicles, an automated stacking crane system and other automated systems to move over 42 million shipping container units per year with a bare minimum of human intervention for a complex process that once required effectively an army of humans doing physical labor.
Overall, the automation and networking of devices and vehicles, which Israel is excited about for saving money and labor costs, was exactly what worried some Israeli defense officials – worries that China might use back doors in the infrastructure for spying.
Top Israeli defense officials had told the Post that the concerns about the Chinese in this regard are real and based on evidence from patterns that have already occurred elsewhere.
There is an interesting question about whether Israel trusts the Chinese – Israeli officials are certainty less suspicious on average than their US counterparts – or has decided that it needs to bond with Beijing, with or without trust, as a simple factual recognition of China’s rising power globally.
Former Mossad, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), cyber and other national security officials have differing views on the issue depending on how crucial they think China is to Israel’s future diplomatic posture.
However, this is all seemingly old news now. Once again, there may be some Israeli in-house modifications of Chinese technology or infrastructure as Beijing creates a Haifa Port in the image of the Shanghai Port, but the punchline is that Israel rebuffed US pressure.
If China won on the Haifa Port and won on getting the hi-tech sector exempt from the new task force regulatory process then we return to the mystery of why Chinese official Jun is railing at the US.
In this regard, INSS researcher Doron Ella argues that the Haifa Port question was always mostly symbolic.
He noted that, in fact, the US already docks its naval vessels at two US ports run by the Chinese.
Further, Ella said that it is quite possible that the powers of the task force may later expand to include aspects of the hi-tech sector.
In this reading, China is suspicious that the creation of the task force itself was done only to satisfy US concerns and was not related to any legitimate Israeli security considerations.
If true, then China could be worried that the US will make future power plays to get the task force to start vetting hi-tech issues also.
In the meantime, it appears that where the Shin Bet and Israeli defense establishment wanted safeguards regarding critical infrastructure, the task force was given power.
Where the only concern was angering the US in its ongoing competition with China about developing the AI, cyber, big data, robotics and facial recognition industries, Israel is leaning toward China or now.
China’s warning shot on Monday was likely to ensure that it stays that way as these hi-tech sectors are a much bigger trophy in the long-term than the Haifa Port ever was.


Tags Haifa United States China
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's rhetoric By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: Nancy Pelosi could use a little hate By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: A third round of elections: who's to blame? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reality Check: Gantz, Don’t give in By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Politics and indictments aside By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by