Christmas in Israel - 165,000 tourists expected, 10% increase from 2018

In readiness for the Christmas celebrations, the Ministry of Tourism will be offering transportation to Bethlehem for all tourists willing to seek out the biblical sites, free of charge.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
DECEMBER 24, 2019 11:14
People celebrate during the annual lighting ceremony of a Christmas tree at Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus in Bethlehem (photo credit: REUTERS)
People celebrate during the annual lighting ceremony of a Christmas tree at Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus in Bethlehem
(photo credit: REUTERS)
About 165,000 tourists are expected to celebrate Christmas in Israel visiting the various biblical sites the state has to offer, a ten-percent increase compared to last year which aligns will all incoming tourism amounts for 2019.
Almost 2.5 million tourists, more than half of the visitors that have toured Israel in the past year were Christian, 55% to be exact, according to the Ministry of Tourism.
The most visited sites for these travelers include the Western Wall, Church of the Holy Sepulcher, Via Dolorosa and Mount of Olives – and around Christmas time Bethlehem and Nazareth are the main touring hotspots for all Christmas-seeking tourists alike.
According to this data, about 84% of Christian travelers visit Jerusalem on their pilgrimages to Israel and 65% visit Tel Aviv.
“By the end of the year, around 4.5 million tourists are expected to have visited Israel- an all-time record. Pilgrimage tourism contributed greatly to breaking the record,” said Minister Yariv Levin. “During the holiday, from Tuesday 24 December 19 at 14:00 until the following day (25 December) at 2:00 (morning), the Ministry of Tourism will operate a round-trip shuttle service between Jerusalem and Bethlehem, free of charge. Shuttles depart from the bus stop next to the Carata parking lot in Mamilla, passing through Rachel Crossing to the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem and back, depending on traffic congestion.”
Additionally, throughout the weeks surrounding the holiday, the Ministry will be holding receptions for Church leaders, representatives of the Christian communities in Israel, ambassadors, pilgrimage organizers and other unnamed dignitaries at the David Citadel Hotel in Jerusalem. The Ministry is welcoming Christian participants to join in the discussions and enjoy the reception as a welcome.


