Church of the Holy Sepulchre plans for first renovations in generations

Custodian of the Holy Land Father Francesco Patton, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos and Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem Nourhan Manougian, celebrate after signing agreements giving their approval for a restoration project for the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusal. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

An old ladder leans against an outer wall of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, testament to a stalemate on renovations that has taken place for generations. The various sects that maintain chapels in the historic structure have been fearful of allowing any other group to make changes, lest it tip the delicate status quo.





Now, after several hundred years , renovations may finally take place after an agreement was signed between the the Eastern Orthodox, Roman Catholic, and Armenian Apostolic Churches who have been the building's primary custodians since the Ottoman era.

Every year on Easter, thousands attend the Holy Fire ceremony at the historic site in the Old City where many Christians believe Jesus was laid to rest.

The multi-million dollar project will be funded by the various Christian groups and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.



Differing sects agree to renovate holy site

At a ceremony held at the Franciscan Monastery on nearby Mount Zion, leaders of the three churches signed a rare agreement.

"Today is really a special day, not only for us and for our Communities, that we are in charge of the custody of the Holy Places, but it is important for the Holy City of Jerusalem," stated Theophilos III, "because everybody is now realizing and acknowledges that if Jerusalem maintains her Christian character as well, it depends on us as well. Therefore our mission is very important, not only in religious terms but also in diplomatic terms and inevitably in political terms." The Greek-born leader is officially titled the "Patriarch of the Holy City of Jerusalem and all Palestine and Israel."



Tomb of Jesus restored

Now, several years later, the rest of the church will be refurbished, with funding from the same entities as well as the Vatican and others. King Abudulah of Jordan has also promised to donate to the cause, reported the official Petra state news agency.



Church protests tax laws



In February, Jerusalem church leaders closed the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for three days to protest announced plans by the city’s municipality to collect property tax (arnona) from church-owned properties on which there are no houses of worship.

Christian churches own large tracts of land on which residential apartment buildings and stores are located. Then-mayor Nir Barkat explained that churches themselves would not be taxed, just the property they own. "Does it make any sense for commercial areas with hotels and shops would be exempt from paying arnona just because they are owned by a church," he asked. "For too many years the state did not allow the municipality to collect these debts of these commercial areas... I would not allow that the residents of Jerusalem would close this debt,” he said.





The quiet sale of vast amounts of Jerusalem real estate



The sale of over 500 dunam (125 acres) of church-owned land to private developers rocked the city. The land was leased for 99 years in 1952 to the Jewish National Fund (JNF). Now that the land has been quietly sold, homeowners in neighborhoods such as Rehavia, Baka, and Katamon fear for the future. Of note is the land the Knesset, Israel's parliament sits upon, is also



Holy site attracts thousands



Yet these issues may be irrelevant to the thousands of pilgrims and tourists who visits the site every year. The Christians who hold candles on Easter during the Holy Fire ceremony and other who marvel at the architecture and historical significance may not know the debate between Palestinians, Israelis and Christians who lay claim to the city as so many have done throughout history. Since the Six Day War of 1967, people of all faiths have been able to visit the structure, which is located within the walls of the Old City, not too far from the Dome of the Rock and the Western Wall, venerated holy sites for three faiths.

Easter in Jerusalem 2019

