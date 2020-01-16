Civil Administration destroys illegal Palestinian home south of Hebron

The Civil Administration demolished an illegal Palestinian structure in the hills south of Hebron on Thursday.
A small clash broke out at the scene between the IDF and Palestinians.Demolition of the Palestinian home in the South Hebron homes is almost completed. One can see the clothes line with the laundry hanging that was behind the home. pic.twitter.com/JhLAboqgjD— Tovah Lazaroff (@tovahlazaroff) January 16, 2020
Under the Oslo Accords, first signed in 1994, divided the West Bank into three sections: areas A, B and C. The Oslo Accords placed areas A and B, which includes all of the Palestinian cities and major population centers, under the governmental auspices of the PA. Area C, which constitutes 60% of the West Bank, was put under the civilian and military auspices of the IDF. All Jewish West Bank settlements are located in Area C, thus making that area a battle ground between Israelis and Palestinians.
Demolition of illegal Palestinian home in South Hebron Hills now half completed pic.twitter.com/H1e7XYfKEs— Tovah Lazaroff (@tovahlazaroff) January 16, 2020
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has charged that the EU has supported a plan by PA Prime Minister Salam Fayyad to encourage Palestinian building in Area C by providing funding for those strategic illegal Palestinian structures.