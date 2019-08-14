Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Giant 'chicken' at Knesset entrance: End fear, defeat Hamas

The massive chicken was brought to the Knesset by the Israel Victory Project (IVP) in protest of what the group claimed to be "weak" governmental actions against Hamas and Palestinian terrorism.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 14, 2019 13:30


The Goldin Family, the Bereaved Families Forum and the Israeli Victory Organization placed an inflatable chicken doll outside the Knesset on August 14th, 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

A 32-feet (10 meter) chicken with the slogan "putting an end to fear, demanding an Israeli victory" was placed at the entrance to the Knesset on Wednesday, while the Central Elections Committee debated candidate disqualification requests inside. 
 
The massive chicken was brought to the Knesset by the Israel Victory Project (IVP) in protest of what the group claimed to be "weak" governmental actions against Hamas and Palestinian terrorism. 
 
On August 7, IVP activists changed existing Tel Aviv street names into Yasser Arafat Street, Ismail Haniyeh Street and Incendiary Balloons Street. 
 
IVP is a collaborative effort of the Forum of Bereaved Families, the Forum of IDF Disabled Veterans and some of the families who were removed from Gush Katif in 2005. 
 
Activists claimed the giant chicken is in “protest of the cowardice showed by Israeli governments throughout the years when facing Hamas and Palestinian resistance" and said that the chicken will make guest appearances across the country at central venues. 
 
While English speakers often use chicken to mean cowardice, the Hebrew word does not carry this connotation. 



