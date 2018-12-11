Coalition, Beytenu overcome political impasse to crack down on terrorists

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Knesset..
Legislation to revoke the option of a shortened prison sentence for terrorists passed a first reading in the Knesset Monday night, despite tensions between the coalition and Yisrael Beytenu.
The bill, which merged proposals by Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forrer and Likud MK Anat Berko, would prevent terrorists from being able to have their sentences shortened by one third, like prisoners guilty of other offenses.
Berko said that when it comes to terrorists, deterrence is the priority: “The time has come to…amend [the Law to Fight Terror] in a way that determines that the rights of criminals to rehabilitation should not be given to security prisoners, meaning terrorists.”
The bill almost became a victim of feuding between Yisrael Beytenu and the coalition since the former left the government nearly a month ago, leaving the coalition with a one-seat majority.
Coalition chairman David Amsalem (Likud) offered Yisrael Beytenu a deal, by which the coalition would support the aforementioned bill and a proposal by the party to make it easier for military courts to sentence terrorists to death. In exchange, Yisrael Beytenu would support the “cultural loyalty bill,” allowing the government to revoke funding from works that incite to terrorism, the “Gideon Sa’ar bill” requiring the president to appoint a party leader as prime minister, and legislation allowing ministers to appoint their own legal advisers. Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman publicly refused the package, because of the Sa’ar bill called “totally personal.”
The Sa’ar bill has been promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who accused former senior Likud minister Sa’ar – without using his name – of conspiring with President Reuven Rivlin to be appointed the next prime minister. Both denied the charge.
And on Sunday, Netanyahu said that he will not condition his support for any other legislation on votes for the Sa’ar bill. The coalition stood behind that, and bill canceling shortened sentences for terrorists passed a first reading 57-17.
One coalition member who was apparently disappointed by the development was Culture Minister Miri Regev, who left the room before the vote.
Yisrael Beytenu faction chairman Robert Ilatov accused Regev of “abandoning the plenum like she is abandoning all citizens of Israel. [She] proved that she has no principles other than keeping her seat and her job. Just as she enthusiastically was the spokesperson of the [Gaza] disengagement [as IDF Spokeswoman], she also has no problem to leave during such an important and principled vote for the Israeli public.”
After Liberman and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon refused to support Regev’s "cultural loyalty bill" two weeks ago
, she said they are “voting to support terrorism.”
“Thanks to Kahlon and Liberman, the culture minister will continue to give money to terror supporters. I’m sorry that I couldn’t fix it,” she added.
