NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel Travel Channel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tomorrow at midnight: The four ways to make an Israeli government

Minority, unity or right-wing gov't? Elections? Outcome is still unknown

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz at a faction meeting at the Knesset, November 18, 2019 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/REUTERS)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz at a faction meeting at the Knesset, November 18, 2019
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/REUTERS)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz's mandate to form a government ends automatically Wednesday night at 11:59 p.m.
That is definite. The rest remains unknown.
Here are four possibilities of what could happen, in chronological order.
Minority Government: Coalition kingmaker Avigdor Liberman’s deadline for the formation of a national-unity government of Likud, Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu is noon on Wednesday. If there is no significant progress toward such a government by then, Liberman could give Gantz the green light to form a minority coalition that would be made up of the 52 MKs of Blue and White, Labor-Gesher, the Democratic Union and Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu. If at least four Joint List MKs would agree to support the government from outside the coalition, Gantz would have a majority of 56 MKs over Netanyahu’s 55-MK right-wing and religious bloc. If that happens, Gantz would have to tell President Reuven Rivlin and Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein that he “has a government in his hands.” A vote would be held in the Knesset to approve that government within a week. The timing would be decided by Edelstein, not Gantz.
Unity Government: If Gantz fails to build a government by Wednesday’s deadline, there will be 21 days in which any MK can obtain the support of at least 61 MKs and submit the list to Rivlin. The president will then give that candidate 14 days to form a government. If Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz form a government together with a rotation in the Prime Minister’s Office, the list of MKs would include the Knesset members from Likud and Blue and White.
Right-wing Government: If Blue and White refuses to join a government led by Netanyahu, Liberman could become frustrated with Gantz and agree to form a homogeneous, 63-MK coalition of right-wing and religious parties led by Netanyahu during those 21 days. Such a government would be very stable, but Netanyahu would have to leave the Prime Minister’s Office if convicted in court. If that happens, there would likely be a primary to succeed him in Likud.

Another Election: If no candidate forms a government within those 21 days, which end December 11, a third election initiated in under a year will automatically take place on the final Tuesday within 90 days, which is March 10 on the civil calendar and 14 Adar on the Jewish calendar: the holiday of Purim. It is possible that because of that, the election could be scheduled for March 3 instead. If a candidate is given 14 days and fails, the election could end up being later on in March.
Rivlin will then have to call upon an MK to form a government and start the entire process over.


Tags Israel Benny Gantz politics Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu, enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Slave nations: America and Israel in the age of technology By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by