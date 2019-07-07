Netanyahu... Coming soon to a city near you - analysis

Screenshot of Facebook video on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's page..
(photo credit: FACEBOOK)
Just when you thought it was safe to go to the beach.
The danger when going to the sea in Israel no longer comes only from the surplus of jellyfish, but also from other often spineless creatures known as politicians.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his weekend by making a surprise visit on Friday to the beach in Caesaria, where he was treated warmly under the hot sun.
“The teleprompter is not here,” he said confidently to those who crowded around him to take selfies.
The weekend ended Sunday morning at Jerusalem’s Duvshanit Café, where he went regularly for many years and his son Avner was employed until recently. Netanyahu shook hands, kissed babies and even joked about paying for his coffee to avoid another investigation.
Sources close to Netanyahu said on Sunday that these were just the first of many impromptu campaign stops across the country. They could not be more specific for security reasons, but the public will know where he has been, because he will continue to go live on Facebook to virtually take along with him as many voters as possible.
The jaunts across the country on social media are intended to paint Netanyahu as a man of the people and remind voters about his popularity. Going live is a risk, because hecklers can get to him quickly, but so far Netanyahu has only encountered supporters and indifferent people who have stayed away when he has come close.
Netanyahu used the same tactic in the April 9 election, but only in its final few days. He even went to Poleg Beach in Netanya on Election Day itself.
This time, that tactic is already being employed when there are more than 70 days left. While this could be interpreted as a sign of desperation, it is more likely that his advisers saw it worked, so they decided to use it earlier and more often this time around.
Netanyahu was credited with bringing back American-style campaigning from his stint as ambassador to the United Nations that ended in 1988. He is still ahead of the curve more than 30 years later.
In the weeks ahead, do not be surprised if the leaders of other parties show up at your local mall, restaurant or beachfront. Politicians from across the spectrum will be followed by summer interns filming them for live social media.
If you want to avoid them, stay home. But make sure you vote on Election Day. If not, the politicians could go back to the streets and the beaches for another few months.
