Communication minister lauds UAE billionaire's comments on Israel

Communications Minister Ayoub Kara.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Communication Minister Ayoob Kara took to Twitter on Sunday to applaud recent statements by Khalaf Ahmad Al-Habtoor, one of the wealthiest men in the United Arab Emirates.
The Emirati billionaire posed a question on Twitter on Friday, asking "Why do the GCC countries not sign a peace treaty with Israel?"
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) consists of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Citing the example of Egypt and Jordan, which signed a peace accord with Israel, he suggested the nations should “work together and cooperate,” even going so far as to mention defense as one such possible field of cooperation.
Kara responded by inviting him to a visit in Israel, saying: “It is time to end the hypocrisy in the Middle East. Iran, and only it, is the enemy of the Saudi coalition and Israel, which is the true lover of peace.”
The founding chairman of the Al-Habtoor Group, Al-Habtoor is a wealthy businessman as well as a noted activist regarding a range of political issues.
