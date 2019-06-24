Communications Minister Kara quits

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

Communications Minister Ayoub Kara resigned his post, a step which comes swift on the heels of his decision to withdraw his candidacy for Ambassador to Egypt.

Kara has complained that he has been subjected to a campaign of slander in his efforts designed to eject from a position of influence within the Likud party.

He said that he was quitting as minister to bring an end to this “campaign” but said that he would continued in political life, although in which avenue he said he was not yet sure.

Kara said he would continue his political service for the State of Israel as well as his Druze brethren, who he implied do not have sufficient or fitting political representation for their societal needs.

“I will always fight for the security of Israel and for the security of my people,” the tribe of Jethro, my brothers the non-Jewish Druze who tied their fate to the Jewish people,” wrote Kara in his resignation letter.

“I will ensure they have fitting representation and an honorable seat at the table of government and not just at the table of war. We will not be lumberjacks and water carriers,” he averred.

