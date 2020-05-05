Communications minister denounces missionary cable TV channel on HOT

Communications Minister Dudi Amsallem has denounced the decision to give a license to a Christian missionary cable channel called GOD TV which is being broadcast by the HOT cable television provider in Israel. The Hebrew-language channel, which on HOT is called Shelanu TV, began broadcasting last week after a license was approved by the Council for Cable and Satellite Broadcasting and a contract signed with HOT four months ago. GOD TV claims to be available to 310 million homes around the world and has 15 million people accessing its material on social media, In a video announcing the new channel, GOD TV CEO Ward Simpson states “God has supernaturally opened the door for us to bring the gospel of Jesus into the homes, lives and hearts of his Jewish people.”Continued Simpson “There are nine million people in Israel who need to hear the gospel of Jesus. Now for the first time ever they can hear the gospel presented to them in their native tongue, now they have an opportunity to hear that Yeshua [Jesus] is here for them, he is their answer their savior, their deliverer.”The “Our Mission” section of GOD TV’s website describes its mission as “ Preaching, teaching and discipling. Taking the Gospel to the ends of the earthIn a video from August 2019 on the GOD TV YouTube page, Simpson said “Here at God TV, our passion is to see souls won, saved, healed, delivered, and discipled,” and that “We’re going to win some souls together in Jesus’s name. Touching lives with the good news of Jesus Christ.”Missionary activity in Israel is legal, although the law prevents missionizing to minors without their parents presence or consent, and promising any monetary or material compensation for converting to another religion. Amsallem said on Tuesday morning that “we will not allow any missionary channel to operate in the State of Israel at no time and in no situation.” The minister added that the Council for Cable and Satellite Broadcasting approved the license for GOD TV, not the Communications Ministry. If the channel in question deals with missionizing it will be removed immediately,” said Amsallem, adding that he has requested an investigation by the council into how the license was granted.HOT said in response “The Shelanu Channel is an independent religion channel similar to other religion channels broadcast in Israel, which have received a license from the Council for Cable and Satellite Broadcasting. The [HOT] company is cooperating with the relevant officials in the council and will act in accordance with the decisions of the council.”The Council for Cable and Satellite Broadcasting did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Jerusalem Post.