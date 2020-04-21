The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Compromise for Memorial Day grave visits on the table

Possible compromise would allow immediate families to visit graves of their loved ones in a staggered fashion spread out over a week

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
APRIL 21, 2020 12:35
Immediate families of fallen soldiers might be able to visit the graves of their loved ones as part of a possible compromise for Memorial Day next week.
According to Channel 12, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Defense Ministry officials this afternoon and Yad Lebanim director Eli Ben-Shem, a representative of bereaved families of fallen IDF soldiers, to discuss a compromise for families to visit military cemeteries.
As part of the compromise, bereaved families would visit the grave sites over the course of this week and next in coordination with the IDF and police in order to prevent crowds from gathering.
While the Health Ministry has urged barring families from cemeteries over concerns over the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu is not leaning towards preventing bereaved families from visiting after Ben-Shem warned of physical confrontations in the cemeteries.
In a letter to Netanyahu, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi,  the head of the Families and Commemoration Department within the Defense Ministry Aryeh Moalem, Ben-Shem said that bereaved parents have threatened to commit suicide on the graves of their sons.
“I believe that everything should be done so as not to see these difficult acts on Memorial Day, the most difficult day of the year for bereaved families," Ben-Shem wrote.
Due to the continued spread of the coronavirus, the Defense Ministry decided last month that the main ceremonies at the Western Wall plaza (on Memorial Day eve) and Mount Herzl (Memorial Day) to be held without an audience and instead to be broadcast live. 
In addition, local ceremonies in the 52 military cemeteries across the country will be canceled in their usual form and in their place IDF soldiers will hold a candlelight vigil as well as a salute by a commander and military cantor saying the Kaddish. The placing of wreaths and candles on graves will take place in accordance with the guidelines set by the health ministry.
Memorial Day begins Monday evening and lasts until Tuesday evening when the country will celebrate Independence Day. 
The Health Ministry and the National Security Council (NSC) have recommended that a lockdown be imposed on the entire country starting at the conclusion of Memorial Day and until the conclusion of Independence Day in order to prevent crowds from gathering.


