Construction workers sick with coronavirus found at West Bank site

Construction work has been defined as essential work since the beginning of the outbreak

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 10, 2020 16:13
Construction of Harish as of April 2016 (photo credit: DAVCZA/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Construction of Harish as of April 2016
(photo credit: DAVCZA/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Chinese construction workers at a building site in the West Bank city of Harish have been hospitalized at the Hillel Yafeh Medical Center and tested positive for coronavirus, according to Ynet.
The five infected workers stayed in an apartment with about 10 Chinese workers in Harish. The apartment has been disinfected. The Shapir company claimed that only two workers were infected.
The building site, owned by the Shapir company, is one of the largest in Israel with 1,500 residential units being built in 86 buildings along with two schools, parks and public institutions.
Hundreds of workers work at the site every day along with hundreds of external workers and contractors, meaning it could be difficult to track additional workers who were infected and traveled home or to other construction sites and spread the virus, according to Ynet.
Construction work has been defined as essential work since the beginning of the outbreak. Palestinian workers were told to decide whether to stay in Israel or return home. 20,000 Palestinians decided to go home.
About 8,200 Chinese construction workers work in Israel. Calcalist reported in March that these workers were instructed by the Chinese Embassy in Israel not to go to work. Some employees listened to the instructions, until the Building Ministry and Foreign Ministry intervened and convinced them to go back to work, promising that they would protect their health.
Other cases of infections at building sites have already been reported. In one case, a worker continued to work after being infected because the site manager didn't want to let him stop working. Workers have claimed that their lives are at risk because no one is enforcing Health Ministry regulations.
"It is most saddening to see that the understandable concern for the economic aspects of the emergency exceeds the concern for workers who need to continue to hold the construction industry on their shoulders in these days, with a risk to themselves, their families and their communities," said The Group for Combating Building and Industrial Accidents, according to Ynet.
"We return and demand from all the government ministries and at their head the Labor and Welfare Ministry to act immediately to protect all the workers at construction sites in Harish and to stop their work until the required exhaustive clarification, to inform and to carry out without delay an overarching government plan to protect all workers, to guide employers and assist them, and comprehensive and determined enforcement."
The Bonei Haaretz Association stated that they reported the incident and that all incidents of suspected coronavirus infections are treated equally, no matter the origin of the worker. Contractors are checking for fevers every day, according to the association.


