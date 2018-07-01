Controversial Hungarian prime minister Orban to visit Israel in July

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses supporters after the announcement of the partial results of parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary, April 8, 2018.
(photo credit: BERNADETT SZABO / REUTERS)
Hungary's right-wing, anti-immigrant Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who won a third-consecutive term in April, will be visiting Israel mid-July, the Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.
The visit will take place from July 18-20, a year after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Budapest, marking the first time a sitting Israeli prime minister had visited Hungary since the country emerged from Communist rule in 1989.
That visit triggered criticism in Israel because it came in the midst of the Hungarian government's anti-immigrant billboard campaign
, which many felt had antisemitic overtones because it used the image of George Soros
, the Hungarian-born Jewish financier who is a harsh critic of Orban’s government.
Hungary's anti-immigrant leader Orban wins a third term, April 9, 2018 (Reuters)
Also, just weeks before the visit, Orban praised Miklos Horthy
, who was the Hungarian leader during World War II, when 600,000 of the country’s 800,000 Jews were murdered in the Holocaust.
Netanyahu was criticized then for his ties with Orban, a fierce critic of the EU's immigration policies and a man critics accuse of having authoritarian leanings.
Both Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and Meretz head Tamar Zandberg have already come out against Orban's scheduled visit.
Netanyahu invited Oraban to Israel during a congratulatory call with him after the Hungarian leader's election victory. During that call he thanked Hungary for its support in international forums.
Hungary is consistently among the EU countries that abstain, rather than vote against Israel, in international forum
. It abstained in December in the UN General Assembly vote condemning the US for moving its embassy to Jerusalem; in May when the UN Human Rights Commission voted to establish an investigative committee into the violence along the Gaza border; and earlier this month when the UN General Assembly condemned the Gaza violence and passed a resolution calling for protection of the Palestinian civilian population.