Controversial documentary about Israeli lawyer to be shown on US television

The film will be available for streaming, as well as on the PBS Passport service for public television subscribers.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JANUARY 7, 2020 10:49
A video of a dog plays on a Panasonic HZ2000 4K OLED television at a Panasonic news conference during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas (photo credit: REUTERS)
A video of a dog plays on a Panasonic HZ2000 4K OLED television at a Panasonic news conference during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The controversial documentary, Advocate, about Israeli lawyer Lea Tsemel, who has defended terrorists, was just acquired for broadcast on US television by POV, the independent documentary showcase that presents films on the country’s PBS public television network, according to a report in Screen International.
The film will be available for streaming, as well as on the PBS Passport service for public television subscribers.
Directed by Rachel Leah Jones and Philippe Bellaiche, the film has repeatedly been the focus of controversy in Israel. In June, Mifal Hapais decided to stop funding the prize at Docaviv, the Tel Aviv international documentary festival, after bereaved families of terror victims protested when the top award at Docaviv was given to Advocate. The film was set to be screened at the Docaviv Galilee festival in November at a municipal auditorium in Ma’alot Tarshiha, when Mayor Arkady Pomeranets cancelled the screening. This move was applauded by Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev. The film was screened at this festival in a different auditorium.
While families of terror victims have repeatedly protested the film, others have pointed out that it shows that in the Israeli justice system, even those accused of terrorism can are entitled to be defended.
The film is currently in release in New York and Los Angeles. It has won awards around the world, including in Hong Kong, Greece and Poland. It is currently on the shortlist for an Oscar nomination in the Best Documentary category. The Oscar nominations will be announced on January 13.


