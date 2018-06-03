June 03 2018
|
Sivan, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Proposed bill would accept all Jewish conversions from abroad

A national conversion authority would be responsible for all conversions in Israel.

By
June 3, 2018 11:47
Proposed bill would accept all Jewish conversions from abroad

Former Justice Minister Moshe Nissim presents his conversion propsal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, June 3, 2018. (photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)

Former Justice Minister Moshe Nissim’s recommendations to solve the conversion conundrum that will be released on Sunday includes a recommendation to recognize all conversions performed abroad in recognized Jewish communities, but only to accept ones in Israel performed under the auspices of a national conversion authority.

A senior official familiar with the matter said that Nisim's report presents non-binding recommendations that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his staff will review.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


According to the official, the proposed bill would guarantee by law for the first time the rights of converts coming from abroad. Under the bill, conversions performed abroad in recognized Jewish communities would continue to be officially recognized by the state for the purposes of the Law of Return.

The proposed bill would anchor in law the status quo regarding conversions conducted in Israel.

According to the recommendations, a national conversion authority, under the auspices of the Prime Minister's Office, would continue to be responsible for overseeing all conversions in Israel. Conversions performed in Israel outside the conversion authority – whether Reform, Conservative or Orthodox – would not be recognized for the purposes of the Law of Return.


Related Content

June 3, 2018
Israel to join largest international maritime exercise for first time

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut